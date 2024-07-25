Audax Renovables Advances Share Buyback Program

Audax Renovables SA (ES:ADX) has released an update.

Audax Renovables has actively pursued its share repurchase program, buying back shares between July 18 and July 24, 2024, reaching 79.72% of the intended target. The repurchase involved transactions totaling around 3 million euros, representing approximately 0.44% of the company’s share capital. This move aligns with the authorization from the general shareholders’ meeting and complies with EU market abuse regulations.

For further insights into ES:ADX stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.