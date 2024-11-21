Auction Technology Group Strengthens Board with New Appointment

Auction Technology Group PLC (GB:ATG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Auction Technology Group PLC has appointed Andrew Miller as an independent non-executive director, effective November 21, 2024. Miller, who brings extensive experience in digital transformation and financial leadership, will join the Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination Committees. The company, known for its leading online auction platforms, aims to strengthen its board with this strategic appointment.

For further insights into GB:ATG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.