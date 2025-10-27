AUB Group Requests Trading Halt Amid Media Reports

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

AUB Group ( (AU:AUB) ) has issued an update.

AUB Group Limited, listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, has requested a trading halt on its securities. This halt is in response to media reports and recent share price movements, ensuring the market remains informed. The trading halt will remain until AUB releases an announcement or normal trading resumes on 29 October 2025.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:AUB) stock is a Hold with a A$35.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on AUB Group stock, see the AU:AUB Stock Forecast page.

More about AUB Group

YTD Price Performance: 5.70%

Average Trading Volume: 289,181

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$3.74B

Learn more about AUB stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue