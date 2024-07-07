AUB Group Director Bolsters Share Ownership

AUB Group Limited (AU:AUB) has released an update.

AUB Group Limited Director Peter Geoffrey Harmer has increased his stake in the company through participation in the AUB Share Purchase Plan. With a purchase of 1,090 ordinary fully paid shares at a value of $29,975, Harmer’s total holdings have risen to 4,505 shares. This financial move demonstrates a significant vote of confidence in the firm’s prospects from within its own board.

For further insights into AU:AUB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.