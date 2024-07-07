AUB Director Increases Shareholding

AUB Group Limited (AU:AUB) has released an update.

AUB Group Limited has reported a change in director David Clarence Clarke’s interest in the company, with Clarke acquiring an additional 1,090 ordinary fully paid shares as part of the AUB Share Purchase Plan. The purchase, valued at $29,975, increased Clarke’s indirect holdings to 31,927 shares through Tiwhite Pty Ltd, which is the trustee for the Tiwhaite Family Trust.

