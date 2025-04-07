AU Small Finance Bank Submits SEBI Compliance Certificate for Q1 2025

AU Small Finance Bank Limited ( (IN:AUBANK) ) has issued an announcement.

AU Small Finance Bank Limited has submitted a confirmation certificate under Regulation 74(5) of the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018 for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. This certificate, issued by MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd., confirms the dematerialization of securities and their listing on stock exchanges. The bank has not processed any demat or remat requests for the quarter, and the issuance of this certificate is for compliance purposes.

AU Small Finance Bank Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing banking services to underserved and unbanked segments in India. The bank offers a range of financial products including savings accounts, loans, and insurance services, primarily targeting small and medium enterprises and retail customers.

