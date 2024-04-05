ATW Tech Inc. Expands with Publipage Acquisition

ATW Tech Inc (TSE:ATW) has released an update.

ATW Tech Inc. is set to acquire digital marketing and business solutions firm Publipage Inc., aiming to enhance its commercial offerings and capitalize on Publipage’s innovative platforms like Hexia. To finance the acquisition and other commercial activities, ATW Tech is raising up to $7.5 million through private placement. The company has also announced a change in its CFO, with Mr. Guy Camiré stepping in on an interim basis.

For further insights into TSE:ATW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.