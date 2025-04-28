Atul Limited Announces Annual Financial Results for 2025

Atul Limited ( (IN:ATUL) ) just unveiled an update.

Atul Limited has disclosed its audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2025. The results, approved by the Board of Directors, were published in prominent newspapers. This disclosure highlights the company’s financial performance, indicating its strategic positioning and potential implications for stakeholders.

More about Atul Limited

Atul Limited operates in the chemical industry, offering a diverse range of products and services. The company focuses on manufacturing and distributing chemicals, catering to various sectors including agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and textiles.

YTD Price Performance: -7.19%

Average Trading Volume: 6,320

Current Market Cap: 188.8B INR

