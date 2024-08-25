Atturra Limited Shares FY24 Financial Outcomes

Atturra Limited (AU:ATA) has released an update.

Atturra Limited has released its full-year results for FY24 on August 26, 2024, which should be read alongside the company’s other ASX filings. The presentation includes general information and potential forward-looking statements, which carry risks and uncertainties, and has not been audited to Australian Auditing Standards. Investors are advised to consult their own advisors and not to rely solely on this summary presentation for investment decisions.

For further insights into AU:ATA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.