Atturra Limited Director Adjusts Equity Stake

Atturra Limited (AU:ATA) has released an update.

Atturra Limited has reported a change in the interest of director Stephen Kowal, disclosing a disposal of 750,000 performance rights with no acquisition of new securities. This change leaves Kowal with a direct interest in over 1 million ordinary shares and a reduced amount of performance rights, in addition to indirect interests through SWK Family Pty Ltd and Kowal Holdings Pty Ltd, which hold substantial numbers of ordinary shares and performance rights.

For further insights into AU:ATA stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.