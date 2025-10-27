Attendo Divests Finnish Child and Family Care Operations to Focus on Elderly and Disability Services

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Attendo AB ( (SE:ATT) ) has shared an update.

Attendo AB has announced the divestment of its child welfare and family care operations in Finland to Validia, aligning with its strategic focus on enhancing services for the elderly, people with disabilities, and those with mental health and substance abuse issues. This transaction, expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, will not materially impact Attendo’s financial results but reinforces its commitment to becoming the leading partner in these specific care services in Finland.

More about Attendo AB

Attendo is a leading care company in the Nordics, established in 1985, focusing on providing care for older people, individuals with disabilities, and social care for families. With over 35,000 employees and around 800 facilities in Sweden, Finland, and Denmark, Attendo is committed to delivering care with shared values of commitment and competence.

