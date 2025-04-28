Attendo AB to Release Q1 2025 Interim Report

Attendo AB ( (SE:ATT) ) has provided an update.

Attendo AB announced it will release its interim report for January-March 2025 on May 7, with a webcast presentation by CEO Martin Tivéus and CFO Mikael Malmgren. This presentation, aimed at analysts and investors, will provide insights into the company’s performance and strategic direction, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about Attendo AB

Attendo AB is a leading care company in the Nordics, established in 1985. It provides care for older people, individuals with disabilities, and social care for families across Sweden, Finland, and Denmark. With over 33,000 employees and around 800 facilities in 300 municipalities, Attendo emphasizes care, commitment, and competence in its services.

YTD Price Performance: 23.73%

Average Trading Volume: 386,956

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: SEK10.07B

For detailed information about ATT stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue