Attendo AB to Release Q1 2025 Interim Report

Attendo AB ( (SE:ATT) ) has provided an update.

Attendo AB announced that it will release its interim report for January-March 2025 on May 7, 2025, with a webcast presentation hosted by CEO Martin Tivéus and CFO Mikael Malmgren. This announcement is significant for analysts and investors as it provides insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction, potentially impacting its market positioning in the Nordic care industry.

More about Attendo AB

Attendo is a leading care company in the Nordics, established in 1985. It provides care for older people, individuals with disabilities, and social care for families across Sweden, Finland, and Denmark. With over 33,000 employees and approximately 800 facilities in 300 municipalities, Attendo emphasizes care, commitment, and competence in its services.

YTD Price Performance: 23.73%

Average Trading Volume: 386,956

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: SEK10.07B

See more insights into ATT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue