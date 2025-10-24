Attendo AB Reports Strongest Quarter with Finnish Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Attendo AB ( (SE:ATT) ) has provided an announcement.

Attendo AB reported its strongest quarter to date, driven by increased occupancy and performance in Finland, leading to improved profits in its nursing homes. The company also saw strong cash flow and continued share buy-backs, with updated financial targets expected to be announced with the year-end report.

Attendo AB operates in the healthcare and social services industry, primarily focusing on providing nursing home services. The company is known for its extensive network of care facilities and is particularly active in the Nordic region, with a significant presence in Finland.

