Attendo AB Challenges Västerås Over Home Care Contract Termination

The latest update is out from Attendo AB ( (SE:ATT) ).

Attendo AB has filed a claim against the City of Västerås following the alleged incorrect termination of a home care contract. The company argues that the termination, based on accusations of systematic misregistration, was unfounded and has caused significant trust and financial damage. Attendo’s internal investigation supports their stance, and the closure of preliminary investigations by authorities aligns with their findings. The company seeks compensation for damages and continues dialogue with the city, emphasizing their role in addressing care challenges in partnership with Swedish municipalities.

The most recent analyst rating on (SE:ATT) stock is a Buy with a SEK86.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Attendo AB stock, see the SE:ATT Stock Forecast page.

More about Attendo AB

Attendo AB is a leading care company in the Nordics, established in 1985, focusing on providing care for older people, individuals with disabilities, and social care for families. With over 35,000 employees, Attendo operates around 800 facilities across 300 municipalities in Sweden, Finland, and Denmark, emphasizing care, commitment, and competence.

Average Trading Volume: 289,370

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: SEK11.71B

Learn more about ATT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

