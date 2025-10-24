Attendo AB Announces SEK 200 Million Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Attendo AB ( (SE:ATT) ) has provided an announcement.

Attendo AB has announced a share buyback program with a maximum amount of SEK 200 million, authorized by the 2025 AGM, to adjust its capital structure and support ongoing incentive programs. This buyback will be conducted under EU regulations and managed by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB, with purchases made on Nasdaq Stockholm, and is set to begin on 3 November 2025, continuing until 4 February 2026.

The most recent analyst rating on (SE:ATT) stock is a Hold with a SEK73.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Attendo AB stock, see the SE:ATT Stock Forecast page.

More about Attendo AB

Attendo is a leading care company in the Nordics, established in 1985, focusing on providing care for older people, individuals with disabilities, and social care for families. With approximately 33,000 employees, Attendo operates nearly 800 units across Finland, Sweden, and Denmark, emphasizing shared values of care, commitment, and competence.

Average Trading Volume: 280,938

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: SEK10.52B

For a thorough assessment of ATT stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue