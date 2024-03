AT&T (T) just unveiled an announcement.

AT&T Inc.’s Board of Directors has expanded from 10 to 11 members, welcoming Marissa A. Mayer as a new director effective immediately. Mayer, deemed independent under New York Stock Exchange standards, will contribute to the Audit and Corporate Development and Finance Committees and receive compensation as outlined in AT&T’s recent Proxy Statement.

Learn more about T stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.