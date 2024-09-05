ATS Corporation Executives Join Prestigious Investment Conference

ATS Corporation (TSE:ATS) has released an update.

ATS Corporation, a global leader in automation solutions, has announced that its CEO and CFO will be participating in the Morgan Stanley 12th Annual Laguna Conference on September 11, 2024. The event will provide an opportunity for institutional investors to engage with ATS management through meetings arranged by Morgan Stanley representatives. ATS is known for its comprehensive automation services and operates across various industries, with a significant global presence and traded shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE.

For further insights into TSE:ATS stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.