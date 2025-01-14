Atrum Coal Ltd Appoints New Company Secretary

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

An announcement from Atrum Coal Ltd

Atrum Coal Ltd has announced the appointment of Ms. Priyamvada (Pia) Rasal as the new Company Secretary, effective immediately. Ms. Rasal, from Automic Group, will replace Mr. Hasaka Martin and will be responsible for communications between the company and the ASX, marking a strategic leadership change that could impact the company’s operational communications and stakeholder engagement.

More about Atrum Coal Ltd

Atrum Coal Ltd is a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: ATU), operating in the coal industry. It focuses on the production and supply of coal, contributing to the energy and manufacturing sectors.

YTD Price Performance: 0%

Average Trading Volume: 926,152

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$6.96M

