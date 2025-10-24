Atresmedia Reports Resilient Performance Amid Market Challenges

Atresmedia Corporacion De Medios De Comunicacion Sa ( (ATVDY) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Atresmedia Corporacion De Medios De Comunicacion Sa presented to its investors.

Atresmedia Corporacion De Medios De Comunicacion Sa is a leading Spanish media company operating in the television, radio, and digital sectors, known for its strong audience leadership and diversified revenue streams. In its latest earnings report for the first nine months of 2025, Atresmedia reported net revenue of EUR 696.5 million, demonstrating resilience in a challenging advertising market. The company maintained its leadership in television audiences, with Antena 3 being the most-watched channel, and saw growth in non-advertising revenues, particularly in content production and distribution. Key financial metrics showed a slight decline, with EBITDA at EUR 90.2 million and net profit at EUR 63.5 million, reflecting the broader market conditions. Despite these challenges, Atresmedia’s radio business outperformed the market with a 4.5% revenue increase, and its digital platforms continued to lead with significant unique visitor numbers. Looking ahead, Atresmedia remains optimistic about maintaining its market leadership and continuing its strategic diversification efforts, including recent acquisitions aimed at expanding its presence in new growth markets.

