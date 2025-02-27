Atresmedia Proposes 2024 Dividend Payout

Atresmedia Corporacion de Medios de Comunicacion, S.A ( (ES:A3M) ) has issued an announcement.

Atresmedia Corporación’s Board of Directors has proposed a complementary dividend of 105,834 thousand euros for fiscal year 2024, to be distributed at 0.47€ per share, pending approval at the general meeting. Combined with an interim dividend already paid, the total dividend for 2024 would amount to 0.68€ per share, totaling a maximum distribution of 153,121 thousand euros, reflecting the company’s strong financial performance and commitment to shareholder returns.

More about Atresmedia Corporacion de Medios de Comunicacion, S.A

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. operates in the media industry, providing a range of communication services. The company is known for its television and radio broadcasting, as well as its digital media platforms, primarily focusing on the Spanish market.

YTD Price Performance: 8.92%

Average Trading Volume: 4,155

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: €1.07B

Learn more about A3M stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.