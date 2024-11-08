Atrato Onsite Energy Sells Solar Portfolio for £218.7M

Atrato Onsite Energy Plc (GB:ROOF) has released an update.

Atrato Onsite Energy Plc has successfully completed the sale of its solar asset portfolio to Phoenix UK Bidco Limited for £218.7 million. The company plans to distribute its net assets to shareholders following shareholder approval for voluntary liquidation. The sale agreement includes maintaining the existing Revolving Credit Facility with National Westminster Bank.

