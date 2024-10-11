Atrato Onsite Energy Reports Major Shareholding Change

Atrato Onsite Energy Plc (GB:ROOF) has released an update.

Atrato Onsite Energy PLC has announced a major change in shareholdings, with Brookdale International Partners, L.P. and Brookdale Global Opportunity Fund, managed by Weiss Asset Management LP, crossing a threshold with a combined total of 6.08% in voting rights. The significant financial transaction, involving both direct and economic exposure through Contracts for Difference (CFDs), was reported to the company on October 11, 2024, following the event on October 9, 2024.

For further insights into GB:ROOF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.