Atour Announces Executive Team Reshuffle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, a key player in China’s hospitality and lifestyle sector, has undergone significant board and senior management changes. Mr. Hong Lu has stepped down as a director but will remain as senior vice president, while Mr. Jianfeng Wu has been appointed as a new director. Additionally, the company has streamlined its management by eliminating the Co-Chief Operating Officer roles previously held by Mr. Xun Zhang and Mr. Gang Chen.

