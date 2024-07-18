Atos Unit Eviden Boosts University’s Quantum Computing Prowess

Atos SE (FR:ATO) has released an update.

Eviden, part of the Atos Group, is collaborating with the University of Reims Champagne-Ardenne (URCA) to foster expertise in quantum computing through training initiatives and the Qaptiva development environment. The partnership aims to prepare the MesoNET project’s network of 20 regional computing centers in France for the quantum era, leveraging Eviden’s specialist knowledge to benefit researchers and professionals. This effort underscores Eviden’s commitment to advancing digital transformation and quantum computing readiness among its clients and partners.

