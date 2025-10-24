Atomos Updates Trading Policy to Strengthen Compliance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Atomos ( (AU:AMS) ) has shared an announcement.

Atomos Limited has announced an amendment to its Trading Policy in compliance with ASX Listing Rule 12.10. This policy outlines the guidelines for dealing with securities by directors, employees, and contractors, emphasizing the prohibition of insider trading as per Australian legislation. The update is significant for stakeholders as it reinforces the company’s commitment to regulatory compliance and ethical trading practices.

More about Atomos

Atomos is a company that designs innovative products for the film and video content industry, offering a range of hardware devices for monitoring and recording, user-friendly software tools, and intelligent cloud services. The company aims to simplify workflows for filmmakers, enabling them to achieve high-quality creative outputs. Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, Atomos operates globally with offices in the USA, Japan, China, UK, and Germany, and has a worldwide distribution network.

Average Trading Volume: 1,800,637

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$17.14M

Find detailed analytics on AMS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue