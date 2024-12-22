Atomos Ltd. Director Sells Shares, Alters Holdings

Atomos Ltd. (AU:AMS) has released an update.

Atomos Ltd. has announced a change in the holdings of Director Paul Dennis Greenberg, who has sold 1,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares via an off-market trade, reducing his total holdings to 5,332,423 shares. This transaction highlights potential shifts in the director’s investment strategy, sparking interest among investors monitoring insider activities.

