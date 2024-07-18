Atomic Minerals Uncovers New Uranium Targets

Atomic Minerals Corporation (TSE:ATOM) has released an update.

Atomic Minerals Corporation has announced the discovery of two promising exploration targets within its Archie Lake Project in Saskatchewan, near the Athabasca Basin. This area is globally recognized for its high-grade uranium deposits and stable regulatory environment. The company’s President & CEO, Clive Massey, expressed excitement over the potential of these targets and is focused on advancing exploration to leverage their value.

