Atomic Minerals Settles Debt with Equity

Atomic Minerals Corporation has successfully settled a CAD$25,200 debt through the issuance of 458,182 common shares, at a deemed price of $0.055 each, following approval from the TSX Venture Exchange. The company opted for this equity-based settlement to conserve cash for operational needs. All issued shares are subject to a four-month hold period, underscoring the company’s ongoing focus on strategic financial management.

