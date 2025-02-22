Atmus Filtration Technologies Reports Strong 2024 Results

Atmus Filtration Technologies, Inc. ( (ATMU) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Atmus Filtration Technologies, Inc. presented to its investors.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc., headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, is a global leader in filtration and media solutions, serving diverse markets such as automotive, agriculture, construction, and power generation with a strong focus on innovation and comprehensive aftermarket support.

In their recently released earnings report for 2024, Atmus Filtration Technologies demonstrated strong financial performance with notable increases in sales, net income, and earnings per share, despite facing some unfavorable currency impacts. The company continues to focus on strategic growth and delivering shareholder value.

Key financial metrics for 2024 include net sales of $1,670 million, a 2.5% increase from the previous year, and a net income of $186 million, reflecting a rise in diluted earnings per share to $2.22. Adjusted earnings per share rose to $2.50, and adjusted EBITDA reached $330 million with a margin of 19.7%. The company also made significant progress in its share repurchase program and paid dividends to shareholders.

Looking forward, Atmus anticipates continued growth in 2025 with revenue projections ranging from $1,670 million to $1,735 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin between 19.0% and 20.0%. The company remains committed to executing its growth strategies and returning value to investors.