Atmus Filtration Announces Dividend and Q3 Results Date

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share, payable on November 13, 2024. The company will release its third-quarter 2024 financial results on November 8, followed by a conference call to discuss its performance. As a global leader in filtration solutions, Atmus continues to innovate and serve diverse industries worldwide.

