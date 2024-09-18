Atlas Special Opportunities Increases Stake in Circio Holding

Targovax ASA (GB:0RIS) has released an update.

Atlas Special Opportunities, LLC has announced that it has surpassed the threshold for notification in Circio Holding, with ownership now standing at 14.1953% of the company’s outstanding shares. The ownership change occurred after transactions on September 17, 2024, which altered their position to 3,480,638 shares. This movement reflects a significant shift in stakeholder balance in the firm with ticker CRNA.

