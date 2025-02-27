Atlas Pearls Ltd Reports Strong H1 FY25 Financial Performance and Declares Dividends

Atlas Pearls Ltd ( (AU:ATP) ) has shared an announcement.

Atlas Pearls Ltd reported a strong financial performance for the first half of FY25, with a 29% increase in revenue to $19.1 million and a 21% rise in normalized EBITDA to $7.1 million. Despite a decline in average pearl prices from last year’s peak, the company has successfully diversified its sales channels beyond auctions, achieving higher margins and increasing the percentage of revenue from non-auction sales. The company declared an interim and special dividend, reflecting its robust financial position and strategic focus on growth and market stability.

More about Atlas Pearls Ltd

Atlas Pearls Ltd operates in the pearl industry, focusing on the production and sale of high-quality pearls. The company is known for its innovative sales strategies and diverse market channels, including traditional auctions and private sales, with a significant presence in Japan and Bali.

Average Trading Volume: 223,572

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$61M

Find detailed analytics on ATP stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.