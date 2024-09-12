Atlas Pearls Ltd Announces New Share Quotation

Atlas Pearls Ltd (AU:ATP) has released an update.

Atlas Pearls Ltd has announced a new application for the quotation of securities, comprising of 1,815,920 ordinary fully paid shares under the company’s ASX code ATP, with the issue dated for September 12, 2024. This move indicates a potential expansion or funding initiative by the company, reflecting its growth strategy and providing an opportunity for investors to engage with Atlas Pearls’ stock.

