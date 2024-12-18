Atlas Metals Group Announces Change in Major Shareholdings

Pick the best stocks and maximize your portfolio: Discover top-rated stocks from highly ranked analysts with Analyst Top Stocks!

Easily identify outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

An announcement from MetalNRG Plc ( (GB:AMG) ) is now available.

Atlas Metals Group PLC, a UK-based issuer, announced a change in major holdings following an acquisition or disposal of voting rights by Thomas Griffiths, leading to a 10.107945% shareholding. This notification highlights a significant change in voting rights, potentially impacting the company’s governance structure and shareholder dynamics.

More about MetalNRG Plc

YTD Price Performance: 584.21%

Average Trading Volume: 236,668

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £4.8M

Find detailed analytics on AMG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.