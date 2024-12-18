Atlas Metals Group Announces Change in Major Shareholdings

Pick the best stocks and maximize your portfolio:
An announcement from MetalNRG Plc ( (GB:AMG) ) is now available.
Atlas Metals Group PLC, a UK-based issuer, announced a change in major holdings following an acquisition or disposal of voting rights by Thomas Griffiths, leading to a 10.107945% shareholding. This notification highlights a significant change in voting rights, potentially impacting the company’s governance structure and shareholder dynamics.
More about MetalNRG Plc
YTD Price Performance: 584.21%
Average Trading Volume: 236,668
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell
Current Market Cap: £4.8M
