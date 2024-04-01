Atlas Lithium Secures Funding and Offtake Agreement

Atlas Lithium (ATLX) has issued an update.

Atlas Lithium Corporation has secured a deal to sell over 1.8 million shares to an accredited investor at $16.0321 each, aiming to raise around $30 million in gross proceeds. Slated for completion around April 4, 2024, the company plans to net approximately $29.6 million after expenses, which will fund general corporate activities, product development, and operational costs. Additionally, a subsidiary of the company is set to sign an Offtake Agreement with the investor to sell up to 300,000 dry metric tons of their product over several years. This financial move is part of a broader strategy to bolster the company’s market position and capital structure.

