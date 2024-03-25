Atlas Lithium Expands Board, Appoints New COO Brian Talbot

The latest update is out from Atlas Lithium (ATLX).

Atlas Lithium Corporation has expanded its Board of Directors from four to five, appointing Brian Talbot, an accomplished mining operations expert with over 30 years of experience, as a new director and COO, effective April 1, 2024. Talbot brings a wealth of knowledge, particularly in lithium mining and DMS plant operations. Previously at Sigma Lithium and Galaxy Resources, he will now oversee Atlas Lithium’s mining and exploration programs. His compensation includes a $55,000 monthly salary and equity, with specific terms tied to company milestones.

