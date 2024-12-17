Atlas Engineered Products Boosts Automation Efforts

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd (TSE:AEP) has released an update.

Atlas Engineered Products has acquired 42 acres of land in Ontario to boost automation of trusses and wall panels, aiming to better serve markets in Ontario, Western Quebec, and the U.S. This strategic move is expected to significantly increase production capacity while reducing costs, setting the stage for a promising 2025.

