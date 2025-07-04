Atlas Copco to Release Q2 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Atlas Copco AB ( ($SE:ATCO.A) ).

Atlas Copco Group announced it will release its Q2 2025 financial results on July 18, followed by a conference call for investors, analysts, and media. The call will feature a presentation by the company’s President and CEO, Vagner Rego, and CFO, Peter Kinnart, with an opportunity for questions. This event is significant for stakeholders as it provides insights into the company’s financial health and strategic direction.

Atlas Copco Group is a technology company that develops innovative products, services, and solutions crucial for customer success. It operates in four business areas: compressed air and vacuum solutions, energy solutions, dewatering and industrial pumps, and industrial power tools and assembly and machine vision solutions. In 2024, the company reported revenues of BSEK 177 and employed about 55,000 people.

