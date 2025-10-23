Atlas Copco Reports Stable Q3 Performance Amid Mixed Regional Demand

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Atlas Copco AB ( ($SE:ATCO.A) ) has shared an update.

Atlas Copco AB reported stable overall order intake and strong cash flow for the third quarter of 2025, with increased demand in the Americas and Europe, unchanged in Asia, and a decrease in Africa/Middle East. Despite a 3% decrease in revenues, the company maintained a strong operating profit margin and emphasized leveraging its decentralized business model to focus on customer needs. The company anticipates customer activity to remain stable in the near term.

Atlas Copco Group is a technology company that innovates to develop products, services, and solutions essential for customer success. The company operates in four business areas: compressed air and vacuum solutions, energy solutions, dewatering and industrial pumps, industrial power tools, and assembly and machine vision solutions. In 2024, Atlas Copco reported revenues of BSEK 177 and employed about 55,000 people.

Average Trading Volume: 4,127,127

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: SEK779.4B

