Atlas Copco Reports Stable Q3 2025 Amid Mixed Demand

The latest announcement is out from Atlas Copco AB ( ($SE:ATCO.A) ).

In its third-quarter report for 2025, Atlas Copco AB reported mixed demand with stable order intake and strong cash flow. The company experienced a slight decrease in revenues and operating profit compared to the previous year, with a notable decline in demand from the semiconductor and automotive industries. Despite these challenges, the company maintained stable order volumes in industrial compressors and achieved growth in power equipment orders. The overall demand for service continued to grow across all regions, with notable increases in the Americas and Europe.

The most recent analyst rating on ($SE:ATCO.A) stock is a Buy with a SEK200.00 price target.

More about Atlas Copco AB

Atlas Copco AB is a leading industrial company specializing in compressors, vacuum solutions, and power equipment. The company focuses on providing innovative and sustainable solutions to industries worldwide, with a significant presence in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and other regions.

Average Trading Volume: 4,127,127

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: SEK779.4B

