Atlas Copco Acquires Spanish Compressor Manufacturer ABC Compressors

An update from Atlas Copco AB ( ($SE:ATCO.A) ) is now available.

Atlas Copco AB has expanded its operations by acquiring ABC Compressors, a Spanish manufacturer of reciprocating compressors for gas and air compression. This acquisition, which includes 319 employees from ABC Compressors, will enhance Atlas Copco’s Compressor Technique Business Area, particularly in the Air and Gas Applications division, and signifies a strategic move to strengthen its market position in various customer segments.

The most recent analyst rating on ($SE:ATCO.A) stock is a Buy with a SEK167.00 price target.

Atlas Copco Group is a leading provider of technology and solutions that enhance the future. The company operates in four main business areas, offering compressed air and vacuum solutions, energy solutions, dewatering and industrial pumps, industrial power tools, and assembly and machine vision solutions. In 2024, Atlas Copco reported revenues of BSEK 177 and employed about 55,000 people globally.

