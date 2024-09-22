Atlas Arteria Welcomes New CEO Hugh Wehby

Atlas Arteria (AU:ALX) has released an update.

Atlas Arteria announces Hugh Wehby as the new CEO and Managing Director starting November 18, 2024, with predecessor Graeme Bevans aiding in the transition until March 2025. The company, a global player in toll road ownership and development, aims to enhance travel efficiency and reduce emissions through its international road networks. The transition comes amidst Atlas Arteria’s ongoing contribution to infrastructure, including significant stakes in toll roads across France, the United States, and Germany.

