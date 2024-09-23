Atlas Arteria Director Boosts Stake

Atlas Arteria (AU:ALX) has released an update.

Atlas Arteria director Debra Goodin increased her indirect stake in the company through an on-market trade, purchasing 4,251 ALX Ordinary Stapled Securities at a price of $4.6895 each, totaling $19,935.19. This transaction, dated September 20, 2024, raised her total holdings to 97,021 securities in her self-managed super fund (SMSF). No changes were reported in director’s interests in contracts.

