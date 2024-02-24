Atlantic Union’s Approved Merger Poised to Transform Banking

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) has released an update.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation has received the green light from the Federal Reserve to proceed with its merger with American National Bankshares Inc., following prior approvals from Virginia’s authorities and American National’s shareholders. The financial community is abuzz as the merger, expected to complete on April 1, 2024, promises to reshape the regional banking landscape, assuming all customary closing conditions are met. Investors are reminded, however, to approach this news with caution as the merger’s forward-looking statements are subject to uncertainties that could affect the outcome.

