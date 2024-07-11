Atlantic Sapphire Reports Strong Q2 Harvest

Atlantic Sapphire (AASZF) has released an update.

Atlantic Sapphire ASA reported a successful second quarter in 2024 with a total harvest of approximately 1,245t HOG, a net biomass gain of 1,550t RLW, and favorable biological development. Despite challenges with overstocking and feeding capacity, the company initiated mitigating actions and maintained stable water quality and temperatures. Investors and analysts are invited to a webcast presentation of the first half 2024 operational update on August 20, 2024.

For further insights into AASZF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.