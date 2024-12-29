Atlantic Sapphire Advances Reverse Share Split Strategy

Atlantic Sapphire (AASZF) has released an update.
Atlantic Sapphire ASA has approved a reverse share split at a ratio of 200:1, which includes a share capital increase with Strawberry Capital AS subscribing to 551 new shares. This move aims to enhance the company’s capital structure as it continues to expand its innovative land-raised salmon farming operations in Florida.
