Atlantic Lithium Nears Construction of Ghana’s First Lithium Mine

Atlantic Lithium (GB:ALL) has released an update.

Atlantic Lithium Limited has announced that the Minerals Commission of Ghana granted the final Mine Operating Permit for its Ewoyaa Lithium Project, signaling a major step towards the construction of Ghana’s first lithium mine. The company eagerly anticipates the upcoming parliamentary ratification of the Ewoyaa Mining Lease to proceed with the project’s development. This milestone brings Atlantic Lithium closer to producing lithium in Ghana, with the potential to position Ewoyaa as one of the largest spodumene concentrate mines globally.

