Atlantic International Ends Merger with Staffing 360

On February 26, 2025, Atlantic International Corp. terminated its merger agreement with Staffing 360 Solutions Inc., which was initially established on November 1, 2024, and amended on January 7, 2025. The termination of this merger agreement, which had no other material relationship between the companies, may impact Atlantic’s strategic operations and market positioning.

YTD Price Performance: -64.31%

Average Trading Volume: 20,728

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $121.6M

