Atlanta Braves Holdings Leadership and Management Overhaul

Gregory B. Maffei will step down from his roles as President, CEO, Chairman of the Board, and director of the Company, effective August 31, 2024, due to a Change in Control triggered by the Malone Voting Agreement, which is considered a “Good Reason” for his departure under his Executive Employment Agreement. Additionally, the Company is transitioning essential services from Liberty Media to in-house management, leading to the resignation of all current officers, including Brian J. Wendling and Renee L. Wilm, by the same date. Further details on the new appointees will be disclosed in an upcoming report.

